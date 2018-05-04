HOME
Kelly Slater built a gigantic robotic pool that creates the perfect surf waves
5:07 PM ET Fri, 4 May 2018
Pro surfer Kelly Slater created an artificial wave machine that could revolutionize surfing.
Watch CNBC Live TV
Latest Video
‹
01:51
01:51 |
10:45 AM ET Sat, 5 May 2018
Watch these GOP candidates echo Trump to win over voters
01:04
01:04 |
12:00 AM ET Sat, 5 May 2018
News Update - The Look Ahead
01:05
01:05 |
7:19 PM ET Fri, 4 May 2018
Cramer Remix: Why Apple is a better version of Procter & Gamble
03:39
03:39 |
6:37 PM ET Fri, 4 May 2018
This company will extract and freeze your stem cells for use later in life
02:24
02:24 |
7:17 PM ET Fri, 4 May 2018
Cramer’s Exec Cut: Washington’s new rules get mixed reviews from top CEOs
00:55
00:55 |
7:15 PM ET Fri, 4 May 2018
Berkshire Hathaway's top 5 stock positions
00:49
00:49 |
7:14 PM ET Fri, 4 May 2018
FireEye CEO: Bitcoin's 'been a problem for us'
00:46
00:46 |
7:12 PM ET Fri, 4 May 2018
Axon CEO touts benefits of his police tech
00:56
00:56 |
7:11 PM ET Fri, 4 May 2018
This China-led strength could continue thanks to earnings
04:51
04:51 |
7:07 PM ET Fri, 4 May 2018
Cramer reviews Berkshire Hathaway's top 5 stock positions in light of Buffett-run shareholder meeting
04:33
04:33 |
7:02 PM ET Fri, 4 May 2018
Cramer's lightning round: Kentucky Derby racetrack owner is a buy
01:07
01:07 |
7:00 PM ET Fri, 4 May 2018
CNBC International Look Ahead
07:05
07:05 |
6:57 PM ET Fri, 4 May 2018
Bitcoin's 'been a problem for us,' says CEO of top cybersecurity firm FireEye
06:27
06:27 |
6:41 PM ET Fri, 4 May 2018
'We're running the geekiest office in Seattle.' Fresh off a key acquisition, Axon CEO touts benefits of his police tech
13:02
13:02 |
6:36 PM ET Fri, 4 May 2018
Cramer's game plan: This China-led strength could continue thanks to earnings
01:25
01:25 |
6:11 PM ET Fri, 4 May 2018
CNBC Tech Check Evening Edition: May 04, 2018
01:27
01:27 |
5:30 PM ET Fri, 4 May 2018
The Final Call: XLP & Disney
02:28
02:28 |
5:30 PM ET Fri, 4 May 2018
Tesla shares are revving up
01:05
01:05 |
6:10 PM ET Fri, 4 May 2018
How to shop for a Kentucky Derby hat like the super rich
05:37
05:37 |
5:30 PM ET Fri, 4 May 2018
Can chip stocks make a comeback?
06:33
06:33 |
5:30 PM ET Fri, 4 May 2018
Chart points to big breakout for Disney
05:33
05:33 |
5:30 PM ET Fri, 4 May 2018
technician makes a contrarian call on beaten sector
01:04
01:04 |
5:27 PM ET Fri, 4 May 2018
"Fast Money" final trades: T, MTCH and more
01:28
01:28 |
2:00 PM ET Fri, 4 May 2018
Shake Shack surges: 5 trades
04:54
04:54 |
5:17 PM ET Fri, 4 May 2018
Three reasons why bitcoin is heading higher, according to Fast Money's BK
00:51
00:51 |
4:50 PM ET Fri, 4 May 2018
The value of what Buffett once called 'financial weapons of mass destruction' is plunging
01:21
01:21 |
5:28 PM ET Fri, 4 May 2018
CNBC Markets Now: May 04, 2018
05:01
05:01 |
5:08 PM ET Fri, 4 May 2018
This is why the market bottom isn't in yet: Technician
01:12
01:12 |
5:07 PM ET Fri, 4 May 2018
Kelly Slater built a gigantic robotic pool that creates the perfect surf waves
03:35
03:35 |
4:50 PM ET Fri, 4 May 2018
'Pod' hotels popping up around the world
›
Top Video
‹
04:51
04:51 |
7:07 PM ET Fri, 4 May 2018
Cramer reviews Berkshire Hathaway's top 5 stock positions in light of Buffett-run shareholder meeting
15:25
15:25 |
4:22 PM ET Fri, 4 May 2018
Week in Review: Warren Buffett buys 75 million shares of Apple
03:38
03:38 |
4:05 PM ET Fri, 4 May 2018
Decline in job openings would be worrisome, says economist
02:43
02:43 |
1:57 PM ET Fri, 4 May 2018
Trump to NRA: We proudly stand for the national anthem
01:33
01:33 |
3:04 PM ET Fri, 4 May 2018
Cashin: Market taking its own pulse and temperature
05:25
05:25 |
12:01 PM ET Fri, 4 May 2018
Apple is a 'typical Buffett name' says trader
02:32
02:32 |
2:25 PM ET Fri, 4 May 2018
Rudy Giuliani walks back statements about porn star hush money
02:18
02:18 |
1:51 PM ET Fri, 4 May 2018
Gun vendors frustrated at slumping sales
01:50
01:50 |
11:34 AM ET Fri, 4 May 2018
President Trump to speak at NRA meeting amid protests
02:03
02:03 |
9:17 AM ET Fri, 4 May 2018
Musk doesn't want to play ball, Jim Cramer says
02:33
02:33 |
11:22 AM ET Fri, 4 May 2018
Twitter reports on password glitch
03:02
03:02 |
10:48 AM ET Fri, 4 May 2018
I think the Time Warner deal should go through: Jim Stewart
01:55
01:55 |
11:17 AM ET Fri, 4 May 2018
Elon Musk tweets about 'bonehead' comment on earnings call
08:56
08:56 |
10:20 AM ET Fri, 4 May 2018
Trump: Giuliani knows Russia probe is a 'witch hunt'
02:59
02:59 |
9:05 AM ET Fri, 4 May 2018
April marks second consecutive month of payrolls below expectations
04:43
04:43 |
8:01 AM ET Fri, 4 May 2018
Kraft Heinz CEO: Capitalizing on our food brands
02:28
02:28 |
8:38 AM ET Fri, 4 May 2018
Unemployment rate drops to 3.9% in April
01:47
01:47 |
8:30 AM ET Fri, 4 May 2018
US economy adds 164,000 jobs in April
04:47
04:47 |
6:05 AM ET Fri, 4 May 2018
Berkshire Hathaway bought 75 million shares of Apple in Q1
02:26
02:26 |
6:43 AM ET Fri, 4 May 2018
Nike CEO apologies for corporate culture, reports WSJ
04:06
04:06 |
6:20 AM ET Fri, 4 May 2018
Space travel: The journey to Pluto
13:27
13:27 |
6:00 AM ET Fri, 4 May 2018
Watch CNBC's full interview with Warren Buffett
01:05
01:05 |
6:00 AM ET Fri, 4 May 2018
Futures hover near breakeven ahead of jobs report
11:27
11:27 |
6:34 PM ET Thu, 3 May 2018
Cramer on trade: China could wait out Trump's presidency to make a trade deal, and that's bad for stocks
03:25
03:25 |
4:00 PM ET Thu, 3 May 2018
Dow stages 400-point swing
02:02
02:02 |
2:49 PM ET Thu, 3 May 2018
Firing Comey was the right thing to do: Sanders
03:50
03:50 |
2:37 PM ET Thu, 3 May 2018
Sanders responds to queries about Stormy Daniels payment & reimbursement
02:43
02:43 |
2:22 PM ET Thu, 3 May 2018
Musk's temperament not right to be CEO: Expert
03:33
03:33 |
2:10 PM ET Thu, 3 May 2018
People still trying to come to grips with new age of volatility: Technician
02:39
02:39 |
1:46 PM ET Thu, 3 May 2018
Kevin O'Leary on Tesla, buybacks and more
›
Must Watch Videos
‹
03:39
03:39 |
6:37 PM ET Fri, 4 May 2018
This company will extract and freeze your stem cells for use later in life
01:05
01:05 |
6:10 PM ET Fri, 4 May 2018
How to shop for a Kentucky Derby hat like the super rich
01:23
01:23 |
3:14 PM ET Fri, 4 May 2018
3 ways to get other people to pay off your student loans
04:14
04:14 |
1:52 PM ET Fri, 4 May 2018
This multimillion dollar horse never even won the Kentucky Derby
04:03
04:03 |
12:00 PM ET Fri, 4 May 2018
Pro surfer Kelly Slater on creating the perfect wave
02:21
02:21 |
5:13 PM ET Thu, 3 May 2018
5 outrageous Elon Musk moments from the bizarre Tesla call
04:20
04:20 |
9:00 AM ET Thu, 3 May 2018
What it was like spending 24 hours alone in a tiny cabin in the woods
01:29
01:29 |
12:58 PM ET Thu, 3 May 2018
Ex-Google exec: 3 traits that make Elon Musk an exceptional leader — and one major flaw
01:04
01:04 |
2:52 PM ET Wed, 2 May 2018
Wisconsin man collects more than 15,000 golf balls
02:26
02:26 |
10:54 AM ET Wed, 2 May 2018
Meghan Markle’s royal pain in the neck — US taxes
01:23
01:23 |
11:56 AM ET Wed, 2 May 2018
What this WWE billionaire learned going through bankruptcy
01:44
01:44 |
2:41 PM ET Tue, 1 May 2018
Facebook announces new dating feature
01:26
01:26 |
8:55 AM ET Tue, 1 May 2018
Ask yourself this surprising question to know if it’s time to quit your job
01:00
01:00 |
1:04 PM ET Tue, 1 May 2018
This two-legged humanoid robot may soon hand-deliver packages straight to your door
01:00
01:00 |
10:17 AM ET Tue, 1 May 2018
The highest-paying side hustles on Fiverr
01:06
01:06 |
3:35 PM ET Mon, 30 April 2018
'The most important' thing Jeff Bezos is working on has hit another milestone
02:56
02:56 |
8:59 AM ET Sun, 29 April 2018
Twitch gamers are making six-figure salaries thanks to this man's work behind the scenes
03:50
03:50 |
3:15 PM ET Wed, 7 March 2018
What does equal pay mean for the economy?
02:24
02:24 |
7:49 PM ET Fri, 27 April 2018
A look at the world’s most incredible collection of vintage Apple prototypes
01:08
01:08 |
9:30 AM ET Sat, 28 April 2018
Robots can now handle one of life's most annoying tasks: Assembling Ikea furniture
01:15
01:15 |
4:38 PM ET Fri, 27 April 2018
Amazon Prime is going up to $119. Here’s everything you get with it.
02:24
02:24 |
4:40 PM ET Fri, 27 April 2018
What Amazon Web Services is – and how it made Amazon profitable
03:00
03:00 |
1:33 PM ET Fri, 27 April 2018
Christie's to auction off Rockefeller art collection
03:17
03:17 |
2:33 PM ET Wed, 25 April 2018
This trade deal may be what Trump needs to take on China
01:07
01:07 |
12:18 PM ET Tue, 17 April 2018
A 36-year-old who learned to invest like Warren Buffett explains how saving can actually cost you money
02:21
02:21 |
8:27 AM ET Thu, 26 April 2018
Actress Kate Hudson on her sportswear brand Fabletics' London expansion
01:40
01:40 |
11:30 AM ET Thu, 26 April 2018
WWE co-founder Linda McMahon on being a woman in a male-dominated business: Don't try to 'be one of the guys'
04:54
04:54 |
7:30 AM ET Thu, 26 April 2018
Elon Musk's big ambitions may be killing Tesla
02:10
02:10 |
8:04 PM ET Wed, 25 April 2018
Google just gave Gmail a huge makeover — here is what's new
01:17
01:17 |
7:45 AM ET Wed, 25 April 2018
Microinvesting builds wealth a few dollars at a time
›
CEO Interviews
‹
03:18
03:18 |
2:43 PM ET Tue, 1 May 2018
Tyson Foods CEO: Trade helps us continue to grow
04:56
04:56 |
1:48 PM ET Tue, 1 May 2018
P.F. Chang's CEO on expansion to China
04:15
04:15 |
11:02 AM ET Tue, 1 May 2018
Oracle CEO: We're gaining material amounts of market share with back-office applications
03:17
03:17 |
10:37 AM ET Tue, 1 May 2018
Stifel CEO: We'll see big GDP growth in last half of this year
03:27
03:27 |
2:36 PM ET Mon, 30 April 2018
EY CEO: Won't see full tax-cut productivity payoff for 6 months to a year
03:22
03:22 |
9:14 AM ET Mon, 30 April 2018
T-Mobile's Legere: We are behind China in 5G innovation
03:24
03:24 |
9:03 AM ET Mon, 30 April 2018
T-Mobile CEO on Sprint deal: These two companies make sense together
26:40
26:40 |
8:59 AM ET Mon, 30 April 2018
T-Mobile and Sprint CEOs on mega merger
07:03
07:03 |
1:32 PM ET Thu, 12 April 2018
Danone's big push into health, sustainability
03:44
03:44 |
9:46 AM ET Thu, 12 April 2018
Zuora CEO on IPO
05:43
05:43 |
7:02 AM ET Thu, 12 April 2018
Delta CEO: Higher oil prices 'forces discipline'
04:10
04:10 |
4:12 PM ET Mon, 9 April 2018
Lippert Components CEO on steel tariffs: We have to find ways to mitigate those costs
04:05
04:05 |
2:03 PM ET Mon, 9 April 2018
Eni CEO on the impact of Trump tariffs
06:56
06:56 |
9:49 AM ET Fri, 6 April 2018
KBW CEO: Trading won’t be most important driver for bank earnings
05:13
05:13 |
9:49 AM ET Fri, 6 April 2018
National Retail Federation: Stop playing chicken with the US economy
02:18
02:18 |
7:52 AM ET Thu, 5 April 2018
TaylorMade CEO: Our story is bigger than just Tiger Woods
06:18
06:18 |
7:45 AM ET Thu, 5 April 2018
McCormick CEO on trade and trends
02:56
02:56 |
1:23 PM ET Tue, 3 April 2018
Century Aluminum CEO on the tariff impact
03:36
03:36 |
8:16 AM ET Tue, 3 April 2018
Ryder CEO on disruption in trucking
04:46
04:46 |
11:18 AM ET Thu, 29 March 2018
GoDaddy CEO: Protection, security and privacy at the core of what we do
05:16
05:16 |
11:09 AM ET Thu, 29 March 2018
CME Group CEO: NEX deal creates more efficiencies for clients
05:37
05:37 |
12:13 PM ET Wed, 28 March 2018
Low yields show skepticism about ability of economy to continue to deliver: BNP Paribas CEO
05:23
05:23 |
11:25 AM ET Wed, 28 March 2018
BlackBerry CEO: We're done with the turnaround
02:20
02:20 |
10:17 AM ET Wed, 28 March 2018
Toyota NA CEO on trade: We need to make sure we can compete
04:06
04:06 |
11:10 AM ET Tue, 27 March 2018
Waymo CEO: Our focus has always been safety
06:16
06:16 |
7:43 AM ET Tue, 27 March 2018
Ad-free Vero takes on social media: CEO
04:06
04:06 |
8:07 AM ET Tue, 27 March 2018
Market sell-off was a series of 'self-inflicted wounds,' says CEO
03:49
03:49 |
7:52 AM ET Tue, 27 March 2018
Blade CEO: Future air travel will be 'quiet and affordable'
10:45
10:45 |
9:36 AM ET Wed, 21 March 2018
Starbucks CEO on growth, pay and China
08:12
08:12 |
7:13 PM ET Thu, 15 March 2018
Clorox CEO: Our latest takeover in the supplements space creates a long-term 'growth runway'
›