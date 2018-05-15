HOME
New sports betting rule could boost ratings
2:38 PM ET Tue, 15 May 2018
CNBC's Julia Boorstin reports on how legalized sports betting could impact live event ratings.
Watch CNBC Live TV
Latest Video
‹
02:07
02:07 |
6 Mins Ago
Real estate mogul: The No. 1 mistake first-time homebuyers make
08:03
08:03 |
23 Mins Ago
Kiss frontman Gene Simmons on pot, touring and the Middle East
01:56
01:56 |
33 Mins Ago
Kiss frontman Gene Simmons on the pot business
07:33
07:33 |
1 Hr Ago
Full interview with Steve Eisman
05:16
05:16 |
2 Hrs Ago
Russell 2,000 hits record high
04:19
04:19 |
9 Hrs Ago
What is an ICO?
01:47
01:47 |
42 Mins Ago
'Big Short' investor Steve Eisman on bitcoin and crypto
03:04
03:04 |
49 Mins Ago
“Big Short” investor Steve Eisman on the state of US banking
03:47
03:47 |
54 Mins Ago
Ford to restart production on popular F-150 pickup
04:31
04:31 |
59 Mins Ago
Kroger to use Ocada’s home-delivery tech
04:23
04:23 |
1 Hr Ago
Expect to see 3.25% yields on the 10-year, bond expert says
02:54
02:54 |
3 Hrs Ago
Companies overestimate the trust individuals have in them, says expert
02:56
02:56 |
3 Hrs Ago
Commercial relevance of listing in the US important for tech: Nasdaq
04:02
04:02 |
1 Hr Ago
It's a two-horse race between Amazon and Walmart, retail expert says
02:42
02:42 |
1 Hr Ago
Walmart tops earnings forecasts
00:14
00:14 |
1 Hr Ago
This Day in History, May 17 2018
00:51
00:51 |
1 Hr Ago
US stocks set for a slightly lower open as Treasury yields climb
02:31
02:31 |
1 Hr Ago
Trade war fears and the markets
03:28
03:28 |
2 Hrs Ago
Devon CEO talks oil boom
03:59
03:59 |
2 Hrs Ago
Housing pulse check: Spring selling season in full swing
03:28
03:28 |
2 Hrs Ago
The all-American rally
01:18
01:18 |
2 Hrs Ago
News Update – Pre-Markets
03:00
03:00 |
3 Hrs Ago
Opportunity in the US is tremendous: Ocado CEO
02:45
02:45 |
3 Hrs Ago
Banks are still our pick of Italian equities: UBS
03:04
03:04 |
8 Hrs Ago
'Dollar strength' is important in EM investment decisions: JP Morgan
03:21
03:21 |
9 Hrs Ago
How Malaysia could offset the removal of GST
02:54
02:54 |
4 Hrs Ago
Trump right that Iran's hostility in Middle East can't carry on: TS Lombard
00:45
00:45 |
8 Hrs Ago
The ASX 200's rally is 'astounding': Daryl Guppy
02:55
02:55 |
4 Hrs Ago
Merkel: Ready to discuss mutual tariff reduction with the US
01:11
01:11 |
4 Hrs Ago
CNBC International Market Open Briefing
›
Top Video
‹
02:42
02:42 |
1 Hr Ago
Walmart tops earnings forecasts
00:51
00:51 |
1 Hr Ago
US stocks set for a slightly lower open as Treasury yields climb
11:43
11:43 |
13 Hrs Ago
Cramer explains how Micron and Macy's stocks sparked a rally
04:26
04:26 |
18 Hrs Ago
Ashanti: The music industry is hard
02:44
02:44 |
17 Hrs Ago
Former Continental CEO on airline pilot shortage
03:23
03:23 |
19 Hrs Ago
There is more room to run before higher interest rates dent the appeal of stocks: Strategist
01:02
01:02 |
19 Hrs Ago
Mnuchin says ZTE situation is an 'enforcement issue'
00:43
00:43 |
18 Hrs Ago
Hawaiian volcano spreading more lava and toxic gases
04:31
04:31 |
20 Hrs Ago
Trump says 'we'll have to see' if summit with Kim Jong Un is still happening
06:46
06:46 |
19 Hrs Ago
Unless we come to a crisis point North Korea will not disarm: Sung-Yoon Lee
01:12
01:12 |
21 Hrs Ago
Lachlan Murdoch to be new chairman and CEO of 'New Fox'
01:38
01:38 |
21 Hrs Ago
Amazon pushes discounts for Prime shoppers at Whole Foods
02:53
02:53 |
22 Hrs Ago
North Carolina teachers rally for reform
01:59
01:59 |
21 Hrs Ago
Cramer praises Macy's CEO Jeff Gennette
03:02
03:02 |
22 Hrs Ago
Markets open slightly higher
02:52
02:52 |
22 Hrs Ago
Trump says his push to save ZTE is part of a 'larger trade deal'
03:15
03:15 |
22 Hrs Ago
Airlines face global pilot shortage
04:40
04:40 |
23 Hrs Ago
How interest rates affect the housing market
01:41
01:41 |
8:10 AM ET Wed, 16 May 2018
North Korea threatens to scrap summit
02:33
02:33 |
8:16 AM ET Wed, 16 May 2018
Starbucks bets big on China
01:49
01:49 |
6:51 AM ET Wed, 16 May 2018
North Korea cancels talks with South Korea
05:07
05:07 |
7:13 AM ET Wed, 16 May 2018
Crypto company Circle raising $110 million in latest funding round
01:47
01:47 |
7:07 AM ET Wed, 16 May 2018
White House preps for talks with Chinese vice premier
03:15
03:15 |
7:20 AM ET Wed, 16 May 2018
Randi Zuckerberg’s secret to success: Pick three priorities a day
01:56
01:56 |
7:38 AM ET Wed, 16 May 2018
Johnson & Johnson relaunches 124-year-old baby shampoo brand
00:49
00:49 |
6:39 AM ET Wed, 16 May 2018
Futures point to a slightly lower open as US yields climb
12:24
12:24 |
6:33 PM ET Tue, 15 May 2018
Cramer: FANG isn't dead, just giving the market a breather
03:25
03:25 |
4:17 PM ET Tue, 15 May 2018
What to watch as retail earnings are on deck
03:59
03:59 |
3:57 PM ET Tue, 15 May 2018
Dow turns negative year-to-date
02:52
02:52 |
3:05 PM ET Tue, 15 May 2018
North Korea suspends high-level talks
›
Must Watch Videos
‹
04:40
04:40 |
4:55 PM ET Tue, 15 May 2018
Here's what drives the price of oil
01:29
01:29 |
4:29 PM ET Mon, 14 May 2018
These humanoid robots look like they are straight out of Westworld
01:48
01:48 |
22 Hrs Ago
Here's how much the royal wedding is expected to cost
05:44
05:44 |
6:57 AM ET Mon, 14 May 2018
Need a travel companion? Now you can rent a robot
01:32
01:32 |
3:32 PM ET Mon, 14 May 2018
How to keep your iPhone battery running longer
01:08
01:08 |
8:55 AM ET Tue, 15 May 2018
Suzy Welch: The clever little secret to managing your manager
01:15
01:15 |
2:21 PM ET Mon, 14 May 2018
Crypto investors crazy for Lamborghinis
01:32
01:32 |
8:43 AM ET Mon, 14 May 2018
Robotics transforming industries from warehousing to agriculture
01:45
01:45 |
10:09 AM ET Thu, 10 May 2018
Kevin O'Leary paid $2,800 for this denim jacket because of a lesson he learned from his mom
01:27
01:27 |
9:57 AM ET Sun, 13 May 2018
My mom made me quit my first job at age 22—it's the best career advice I've ever gotten
02:54
02:54 |
10:32 AM ET Mon, 14 May 2018
SoulCycle CEO Melanie Whelan's advice to young career women: Find a role where you own a P&L
00:44
00:44 |
11:48 AM ET Fri, 11 May 2018
Elon Musk's first Boring tunnel is almost done and will be open to the public for free rides
01:57
01:57 |
12:01 PM ET Fri, 11 May 2018
Robots on the rise at TechCrunch summit
01:37
01:37 |
9:00 AM ET Fri, 11 May 2018
Pitbull spent his first $1,500 paycheck on a car for his mom
05:27
05:27 |
10:55 AM ET Thu, 10 May 2018
This is what Medicare does and doesn’t cover
01:28
01:28 |
6:00 AM ET Fri, 11 May 2018
Meet the 'Unicorn': One of the most expensive Rolex watches in the world
01:48
01:48 |
10:39 AM ET Thu, 10 May 2018
5 of the best travel rewards credit cards for young people
04:20
04:20 |
11:19 AM ET Thu, 10 May 2018
How rich is the royal family?
04:39
04:39 |
4:50 PM ET Thu, 10 May 2018
Rolls Royce's latest model comes with a record price tag
01:18
01:18 |
1:50 PM ET Wed, 9 May 2018
Competition heats up for homebuyers needing a mortgage
06:48
06:48 |
11:49 AM ET Wed, 9 May 2018
Petra Nemcova: More charities should merge together
01:07
01:07 |
2:27 PM ET Thu, 10 May 2018
Cargospeed is a hyperloop for cargo that can deliver goods at 620 mph
08:39
08:39 |
11:46 AM ET Wed, 9 May 2018
Denis Leary weighs in on his success and the state of comedy
03:35
03:35 |
4:50 PM ET Fri, 4 May 2018
'Pod' hotels popping up around the world
04:59
04:59 |
4:51 PM ET Tue, 8 May 2018
Google AI Chief Jeff Dean on Google’s newest developments in AI
04:18
04:18 |
4:09 AM ET Tue, 8 May 2018
A rare look inside Chinese smartphone giant, Huawei's headquarters
01:37
01:37 |
11:37 AM ET Tue, 8 May 2018
NFL star Ndamukong Suh shares the best thing he’s learned from having Warren Buffett as a mentor
01:16
01:16 |
11:52 AM ET Tue, 8 May 2018
13-year old pro gamer: Fortnite is unlike any other game today
02:19
02:19 |
6:43 PM ET Mon, 7 May 2018
Electric scooters draw hordes of users and investors but also critics
01:28
01:28 |
8:55 AM ET Tue, 8 May 2018
Suzy Welch: Beware of these 3 common job interview traps
›
CEO Interviews
‹
05:37
05:37 |
22 Hrs Ago
Occidental Petroleum CEO Vicki Hollub on oil production
02:37
02:37 |
8:03 AM ET Wed, 16 May 2018
Johnson & Johnson CEO Alex Gorsky on revamping baby products
03:46
03:46 |
2:33 PM ET Tue, 15 May 2018
Caesars CEO: We're in the best position to take advantage of legal sports betting
04:35
04:35 |
11:01 AM ET Tue, 15 May 2018
FanDuel CEO: Massive opportunity in expanding ability for users to bet
03:06
03:06 |
10:52 AM ET Tue, 15 May 2018
Verizon will be rewarded for mobile focus, says former TiVo CEO
14:19
14:19 |
10:39 AM ET Tue, 15 May 2018
Verizon CEO Lowell McAdam on the future of 5G
04:03
04:03 |
2:35 PM ET Mon, 14 May 2018
MGM CEO: We are ready to deploy sports betting almost immediately
03:56
03:56 |
11:50 AM ET Thu, 10 May 2018
Robinhood Co-CEO on becoming a full-service financial services company
08:52
08:52 |
11:08 AM ET Thu, 10 May 2018
IAC CEO shrugs off dating app threat from Facebook
07:59
07:59 |
11:09 AM ET Thu, 10 May 2018
Roku CEO: Streaming is just a better way to watch TV
03:09
03:09 |
11:42 AM ET Wed, 9 May 2018
Postmates CEO: Local commerce is fragmented and underserved
05:16
05:16 |
11:06 AM ET Wed, 9 May 2018
GoDaddy CEO: Continuing adoption and evolution of online presence is driving our business
27:44
27:44 |
8:25 AM ET Wed, 9 May 2018
Watch CNBC's full interview with Social Capital's Chamath Palihapitiya
11:11
11:11 |
9:35 AM ET Mon, 7 May 2018
Starbucks and Nestle CEOs on $7.15 billion coffee deal
03:18
03:18 |
2:43 PM ET Tue, 1 May 2018
Tyson Foods CEO: Trade helps us continue to grow
04:56
04:56 |
1:48 PM ET Tue, 1 May 2018
P.F. Chang's CEO on expansion to China
04:15
04:15 |
11:02 AM ET Tue, 1 May 2018
Oracle CEO: We're gaining material amounts of market share with back-office applications
03:17
03:17 |
10:37 AM ET Tue, 1 May 2018
Stifel CEO: We'll see big GDP growth in last half of this year
03:27
03:27 |
2:36 PM ET Mon, 30 April 2018
EY CEO: Won't see full tax-cut productivity payoff for 6 months to a year
03:22
03:22 |
9:14 AM ET Mon, 30 April 2018
T-Mobile's Legere: We are behind China in 5G innovation
03:24
03:24 |
9:03 AM ET Mon, 30 April 2018
T-Mobile CEO on Sprint deal: These two companies make sense together
26:40
26:40 |
8:59 AM ET Mon, 30 April 2018
T-Mobile and Sprint CEOs on mega merger
07:03
07:03 |
1:32 PM ET Thu, 12 April 2018
Danone's big push into health, sustainability
03:44
03:44 |
9:46 AM ET Thu, 12 April 2018
Zuora CEO on IPO
05:43
05:43 |
7:02 AM ET Thu, 12 April 2018
Delta CEO: Higher oil prices 'forces discipline'
04:10
04:10 |
4:12 PM ET Mon, 9 April 2018
Lippert Components CEO on steel tariffs: We have to find ways to mitigate those costs
04:05
04:05 |
2:03 PM ET Mon, 9 April 2018
Eni CEO on the impact of Trump tariffs
06:56
06:56 |
9:49 AM ET Fri, 6 April 2018
KBW CEO: Trading won’t be most important driver for bank earnings
05:13
05:13 |
9:49 AM ET Fri, 6 April 2018
National Retail Federation: Stop playing chicken with the US economy
02:18
02:18 |
7:52 AM ET Thu, 5 April 2018
TaylorMade CEO: Our story is bigger than just Tiger Woods
›