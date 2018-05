Gamers for this video game league train harder than some pro athletes

6:31 PM ET Wed, 16 May 2018

Blizzard Entertainment's Overwatch League, the first franchised esports league, kicked off its inaugural season earlier this year. Viewership of esport's events is growing, hitting an all time high of 46 million in 2017. Overwatch League has already attracted attention from some big names in traditional sports — Robert Kraft and Stan Kroenke both own stake in teams; even Shaquille O’Niel, Marshawn Lynch and Jennifer Lopez are involved.