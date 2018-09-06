NBC Sports anchor Tirico says message of anthem protests lost in debate

Keep Me Logged In
Mike Tirico of NBC Sports said that there probably won't be an increase in player protests during the national anthem because the initial message of the protests has been lost in all of the debate.
