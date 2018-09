These Shark Tank entrepreneurs turned an injury into a genius product

10:56 AM ET Fri, 7 Sept 2018

To view this site, you need to have JavaScript enabled in your browser, and either the Flash Plugin or an HTML5-Video enabled browser. Download the latest Flash player and try again.

This husband-and-wife team is making it safer for athletes, adventurers, and workers to stay active in the dark. Watch them pitch their handy shoe headlights on Shark Tank, Sunday at 8P ET.