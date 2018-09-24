Brian Roberts playing the long game with Comcast's Sky bid, says analyst

Keep Me Logged In
Barton Crockett, B. Riley FBR senior analyst, and Will Power, Baird analyst, discusses Comcast's winning bid for U.K. broadcaster Sky, as well as what it means for rivals Disney and Fox.
Got a confidential news tip? We want to hear from you.
Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC delivered to your inbox
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about our products and services. Privacy Policy.
© 2018 CNBC LLC. All Rights Reserved. A Division of NBCUniversal
Data is a real-time snapshot *Data is delayed at least 15 minutes. Global Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis.
Data also provided by