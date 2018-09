Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to auction memorabilia for charity

2:41 PM ET Thu, 27 Sept 2018

NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Ken Goldin, Goldin Auctions, join the "Power Lunch" crew to show off some of the memorabilia items going up for auction to support his Skyhook Foundation, which provides educational opportunities for underpriviledged youth. Abdul-Jabbar also weighs in on LeBron James' move to Los Angeles, Nike's ad campaign with Colin Kaepernick and his own professional career.