Fortune 500 CEOs swear by this burnout prevention training

17 Hours Ago

Burnout has been grabbing headlines again after the World Health Organization officially recognized it as an 'occupational phenomenon.' CNBC Make It's Karen Gilchrist went to check out one training academy that claims to have the solution.