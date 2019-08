How this mom went from 'super broke' to Kim Kardashian's trainer

20 Hours Ago

Melissa Alcantara lost over 40 pounds when she used the Insanity workout videos to lose the baby weight. Her transformation caught the eye of Kim Kardashian, who ultimately signed her on as her personal trainer.