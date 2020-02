Dark kitchens: Where does your food delivery really come from?

The global online food delivery market is projected to generate revenues of nearly $165 billion by 2024, and companies like Uber Eats, Deliveroo and Grubhub are all trying to get a slice of the multi-billion dollar pie. To keep up with consumer demand, 'dark' or 'ghost' kitchens are on the rise. CNBC's Tom Chitty uncovers the new ecosystem of food preparation and delivery that is disrupting the food industry as a whole.