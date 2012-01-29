SmartAsset has compiled a list of the top 10 U.S. cities attracting the most inbound retiree relocators for 2018. » Read More
A 1917 painting by Amedeo Modigliani of a reclining nude woman that was once considered obscene in Paris sold for over $157 million at an auction in Manhattan.
By: Robert Frank
The huge price, which was almost twice the low estimate, suggests that the recent Rolex Daytona craze shows no signs of slowing.
He's second only to the world's richest man, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, when it comes to average earnings per day of his life.
Among the records were new auction highs for Monet (a water lilies painting that went for $84.7 million) and Matisse ('Odalisque Couchee aux Magnolias' went for $80.7 million).
Even within the U.S., there are some places where women still earn a lot less than men, particularly in the western part of the country.
A vintage wristwatch could become the world's most expensive Rolex ever sold at auction.
Russian tycoon Oleg Deripaska has handed back three private jets he was leasing because of U.S. sanctions imposed on him.
Ariana Rockefeller, granddaughter of David Rockefeller, talks about her family's formula for success and carrying on its legacy.
Your divorce could be a big-ticket cost you never saw coming. These tips can help you get unhitched without breaking the bank.
The new Rolls-Royce is the most expensive SUV on the market, setting a new level for price and luxury in the increasingly crowded SUV segment.
The Rockefeller sale is ongoing but the items sold have already topped $646 million, making it the most expensive auction of a single collection ever.
The art collection of David Rockefeller and his wife Peggy included masterpiece paintings by Pablo Picasso and Claude Monet.
Christie's will conduct the auction which includes masterpieces by the likes of Picasso, Monet, and Van Gogh.
The unidentified male cleaner found the discarded gold bars at Seoul's Incheon International Airport on Thursday, according to local media reports.
A wave of younger collectors are driving up the prices of recent model cars, upending the traditional market, according to a classic car expert.
Boxing star Laila Ali, daughter of the legendary Muhammad Ali, says his dedication to philanthropy was his greatest gift to her.
Here's a look at the 5 best-paid female elected leaders around the world.
Millions, and possibly billions, in inherited wealth might just disappear unless holders of cryptocurrency assets update their estate-planning techniques.
Although most advisors warn against volatile cryptocurrency, Lex Sokolin of Autonomous Research thinks it's a mistake.
"Once people retire, they're not so bad off financially," said Frank Newport, editor-in-chief of Gallup.
If you name someone your advisor can alert if they suspect fraud, make sure the person will act in your best interest.