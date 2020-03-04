“ I wanted something entrepreneurial, but with scale … I wanted something creative that could take advantage of my knowledge … and I wanted to be a CEO.”

Grossman left Nike after six years in part because of her long years of commuting, but also due to the fact that she was unlikely to become CEO any time soon. “Mark Parker had just become CEO and Charlie Denson was president. So, I knew I wasn’t sitting in one of those chairs in the near future,” she said.

She also brought a crucial fashion sense into the sports brand, working with Serena Williams on her eye-catching tennis outfits, and as well as building the apparel business, she founded a women’s leadership council at Nike. “Phil had a conversation with me and said, ‘You know, we’ve recently had some regrettable losses and they were women … I need to understand why they were leaving the company.’”

“That’s a very powerful statement and I believe it’s why the company is the most powerful brand in that entire category, if not one of … the most powerful brands in the world. It was because of that statement. It was because of that culture. And it was because of Phil’s philosophy of leadership,” Grossman stated.

For six years, she commuted from New York to Portland to help transform Nike from a footwear business that also made clothes to making it “truly an apparel brand and company.” While she was there, Nike introduced its mission: to bring inspiration and innovation to every athlete in the world, which was qualified with: “If you have a body, you are an athlete.”

Nike was under scrutiny for labor practices and had run a controversial billboard campaign at the Atlanta Olympic Games in 1996 entitled “You don’t win silver, you lose gold.” “It had alienated everything they stood for in athletes. And Phil decided … to build an entirely new executive team,” she said.

ne day, Grossman recalled, her phone rang. “And a gentleman named Phil Knight (Nike’s co-founder) was interested in meeting with me … And he was talking to me about coming in to run ( Nike ’s) global apparel business. Anyone who’d run the apparel business prior had come out of footwear, and they’d all been men. And so here I was, you know, out of the fashion business, female, no sport experience … And after a number of conversations, they called and offered me my dream role,” Grossman said.

She had been offered a role running a large luxury business but had cold feet. “I’m not a luxury girl. I might like to wear it, but it’s not what I want to do. I like brands that can touch a lot of people. I like democratization. And I can’t do it,” she told her husband Neil Grossman.

She made a list of everything she wanted in a new role. “I said, ‘I want a business that is going to take advantage of the changes that are happening in consumer behavior and technology,’ … I wanted something entrepreneurial, but with scale … I wanted to be back in New York. I wanted something creative that could take advantage of my knowledge … and I wanted to be a CEO,” she said.

A recruiter contacted her about running the retail arm of IAC/InterActiveCorp, the media group chaired by Barry Diller that included the Home Shopping Network (HSN). To prepare for her meeting with Diller, she watched shopping channels as much as she could. She flicked on to the Food Network, where she saw a show being presented by chef Wolfgang Puck. “And he wasn’t selling anything. He was cooking, and he was being funny, and he was passionate about whatever the product was he was using. And he was entertaining. And I had this epiphany, because of what I was watching, saying, ‘I’ve got it. The network should not be about selling, it should be around editorializing.’”

Over lunch with Diller, she sold her idea. “(Lunch) was at the Four Seasons Restaurant at the time (and) I’ll never forget, because all people were coming over and saying hello to him, like (the then) Mayor (Michael) Bloomberg. And I literally pitched him on this exciting idea of what it could be, which it certainly wasn’t at the time, other than Wolfgang. And he just looked at me and he said, ‘Huh, go forth.’ And offered me the role.”

As with her other job switches, her friends were shocked.

“They thought I’d lost my mind. I was moving from one of the world’s most aspirational brands to a company many people associated with selling ThighMasters. But if I was ever going to take a big risk, this was the time to do it,” she wrote in the Harvard Business Review in 2011.

But it was part of her purposely unusual path. “What you realize when you take the unconventional road, or the road that people don’t think is cool — because when you work for Nike, you are the cool kid. Everybody wants to be your friend — and you really learn who your friends are. Because there really were people who were dismissive,” she recalled.

She was switching from a $4 billion apparel business at Nike to one that was struggling. “I was the eighth CEO in 10 years. The culture was stalled and frozen. The business was in decline and it wasn’t a very aspirational business,” she said.

Her vision? Persuade celebrities and higher-end brands to sell on the channel to help make it a desirable shopping destination. But the first thing she did was go to an employee induction with other new recruits. “Everybody had to introduce themselves. They get to me and I said, ‘Hi, I’m Mindy Grossman, the new CEO.’ And everybody was quite taken aback. But I spent the day (at the) call center, backstage TV, understanding the different areas of the business, and interfacing with all these other new employees who joined the company.”