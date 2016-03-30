CNBC's Jim Cramer said Wednesday that Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen took a more dovish-than-expected stance for one specific reason.

"She seems to be concerned about … the working person. She recognizes the rents have gone up a lot year over year, she recognizes that health care has gone up year over year for the $40,000 [a year] person [and] she recognizes that gasoline prices are not offsetting that," Cramer said on "Squawk on the Street."

Yellen said Tuesday recent economic readings have been mixed and the central bank should proceed cautiously when adjusting monetary policy.