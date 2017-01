If you think it's costing you more to run your household, you are onto something.

Household spending has risen 25 percent or more in the past two decades, even adjusting for inflation, yet incomes have not followed suit. And that means more families are stretching to make ends meet, according to research by the Pew Charitable Trusts.

And the big spending culprits are not extras like a third laptop or a giant TV. It's core expenses like housing and transportation, Pew found.