Fed's Evans: April rate hike would be surprising

Fed's Evans: Yellen laid out all the right issues Wednesday, 30 Mar 2016 | 8:33 AM ET

The Federal Reserve is reluctant to plow ahead with more interest rate hikes because of increased global risks, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans told CNBC on Wednesday.

Evans spoke a day after central bank Chair Janet Yellen struck a dovish tone compared with recent comments by other Fed officials advocating hiking interest rates.

He told CNBC's "Squawk Box" he believes Yellen has made it clear all meetings are live.

"I would say the threshold for having confidence that inflation is sustainably moving up towards our 2 percent inflation target is pretty high," he said. "I'd be surprised if we met that condition, myself, in April."

Evans, who is not a voting member on the Fed's policymaking panel this year, said he would not be concerned if inflation went above target.

"Of course, we won't want it to get out of hand," he said. "I don't think we're looking at anything like that in the U.S."