The fight for unbound delegates between Donald Trump and Ted Cruz is about to get white hot as the U.S. senator from Texas is confirmed to be the keynote speaker at the North Dakota delegate convention on April 2.

North Dakota is one of three states that have the most unbound delegates being voted on in the next several weeks. Unbound delegates are not tethered to any particular candidate and are free to vote their preference. They will become increasingly key if Trump can not win the majority of delegates required for the Republican nomination.

North Dakota has 28 delegates that are up for grabs. This contest is followed by Colorado on April 9 for the election of its 37 unbound delegates and on April 16 in Wyoming for 29 unbound delegates. American Samoa and Guam had contests for their unbound delegates earlier in March. Each territory will have nine delegates representing them at the GOP's July convention.

This is not the first delegate contest where Cruz will be personally meeting with delegates in an effort to convince them to promise to vote for him at the convention. The Cruz campaign confirmed publicly the senator will also be attending the Colorado assembly.