Michelle Jegge, 63, has been planning for retirement for decades. A self-described "big investor," she runs a small insurance firm and has invested about 30 percent of her money in real estate and stocks.

"That's the way to grow," Jegge said. "It's [a] rocky road, but that's the way to grow."

Now Jegge is in what some financial experts call the "danger zone." The last five to 10 years before retirement can make or break your financial future, especially if you have your hard-earned money exposed to too much risk.