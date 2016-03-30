Private companies are continuing to add jobs, with 200,000 new positions created in March, according to the latest count from payrolls processor ADP and Moody's Analytics.

As has been the case throughout the post-recession economy, services led the way. The sector contributed 191,000 of the total, which actually represented a decrease from the 204,000 in February.

Overall, the total job creation level for last month showed a slight decline from the 205,000 in February, which itself was revised lower from the initially reported 214,000. The March number was spot-on with Wall Street expectations.