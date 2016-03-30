Sohn Investment Idea Contest Launches in Advance of 21st Annual Sohn Investment Conference

Legendary investors Michael Price, William Ackman, David Einhorn, Joel Greenblatt, and Seth Klarman to select winner

New York, NY – March 30, 2016 – The Sohn Conference Foundation today announced the launch of its Investment Idea Contest ahead of the 21st Annual Sohn Investment Conference, in partnership with CNBC. The winner will present his or her idea to more than 3,000 attendees from across the globe at the Conference on May 4, 2016 at Lincoln Center in New York City and will be featured on CNBC and CNBC.com.

The contest is open to any individual with an investment idea for a marketable security (long or short) with a market capitalization above $1 billion. The submission deadline is 5 p.m. on April 22, 2016. A panel of the world's most elite investors, led by Michael Price and including William Ackman, David Einhorn, Joel Greenblatt, and Seth Klarman will select the winner based on the judges' determination of the most compelling investment thesis with a one-year horizon.

"The Sohn Investment Idea Contest provides a unique opportunity for anyone to share the stage with some of the most sophisticated investors from around the world," said Lance Laifer, one of the founders of the Sohn Conference Foundation. "Winning ideas from previous years have set a high bar for excellence, and we look forward to receiving this year's submissions."

Last year's winner, Angelo Martorell, who currently works at Andalusian Capital Partners, LP, pitched a long bet on Interactive Corp (IACI). His investment idea was centered on Tinder, making the case that the stock was significantly undervalued due to the sum of the parts analysis used by the street not reflecting the true value of Tinder.

For more details or to enter the contest, please visit www.sohnconference.org/idea-contest.

For more information or to register for the Sohn Investment Conference, please visit www.sohnconference.org/new-york.

About The Sohn Conference Foundation:

The Sohn Conference Foundation is dedicated to the treatment and cure of pediatric cancer and other childhood diseases. The Foundation supports cutting-edge medical research, state-of-the-art research equipment, and innovative programs to ensure that children with cancer survive and thrive. The Foundation raises its funds through premier investment conferences and special events, including its renowned annual New York Sohn Investment Conference.

Founded in 1995, the Conference honors the memory of Ira Sohn, a Wall Street professional who lost his battle with cancer at age 29. The Foundation has expanded its reach to include the Sohn London Conference, Sohn San Francisco Conference, Sohn Canada Conference, Sohn Hong Kong Conference, and Sohn Tel Aviv Conference. To date, the Foundation has raised more than $65 million. More information on the Sohn Conference Foundation can be found here: www.sohnconference.org.

