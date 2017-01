Aquarium de Paris' CEO, Alexis L. Powilewicz said the leisure company was thrilled to be the first aquarium in the world to offer this opportunity. He went on to add that the event was important to the aquarium, as it highlights how sharks need to be protected as they are essential to the smooth running of the ocean's ecosystem.

"Sharks are essential for the health of marine ecosystem… It is therefore crucial to be able to observe them in order to better protect them," Powilewicz said in a statement emailed to CNBC.

"Aquariums provide a place to observe their behavior and reproduction patterns and we look forward to continuing to use this observation structure for that purpose."