GOP presidential front-runner Donald Trump's renewed call, in the wake of the Brussels terrorist attacks, to temporarily ban Muslims from traveling to the U.S. would probably not pass legal muster, House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Ed Royce said Wednesday.

"I think the thought we could have a religious test [for entrants] would be unconstitutional," said the California Republican, whose district includes parts of San Bernardino County, which suffered a deadly terrorist attack in December.

"[But] we need to address the problem in terms of foreign fighters who might come back in the United States," the congressman said in a "Squawk Box" interview. "We need to vet people who come in."

Royce said he has not endorsed any presidential candidate, but would support whomever becomes the Republican nominee. "I'm giving advice to any candidates who will take it, in terms of foreign policy."