After-hours buzz: HOT, MAR, TSLA, MRVL & more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell Thursday:

Shares of Starwood Hotels were lower in extended trading on Thursday after reports surfaced that the Chinese firm Anbang decided to walk away from its proposed takeover of the chain.

Marriott, which competed with the Anbang-led consortium for Starwood, also saw its shares drop about 4 percent in after-hours action. Starwood did not immediately respond to a request for comment.



"We were attracted to the opportunity presented by Starwood because of its high-quality, leading global hotel brands, which met many of our acquisition criteria, including the ability to generate consistent, long-term returns over time," the consortium said in a statement. "However, due to various market considerations, the Consortium has determined not to proceed further. We thank the Starwood Board, management team and its advisors for their efforts and support throughout this process."