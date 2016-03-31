Data crunching start-ups are still getting money

For start-ups in the business of crunching data, there has never been a better time to raise capital, industry watchers say. Companies leveraging and analyzing data to deliver products made up almost half of the top 10 biggest U.S. venture capital deals so far this year, according to PitchBook.

These start-ups are applying data mining and analysis to industries in new ways and thus have the potential to be both substantially disruptive and extremely profitable, said PitchBook Vice President Adley Bowden.

They're also often high margin, easy to scale and grow quickly, he said. They operate in industries that have yet to fully realize the value of big data, such as health care and financial services.

