Data crunching start-ups are still getting money

Over the past three years, Oscar has built tools that can alert care managers to impending emergency room admissions, algorithmic workflows to better manage care, models to simulate its hospital and doctor network, and large-scale processing engines to analyze data in real time, Schlosser said.
Flatiron Health is a cloud-based oncology software and data analytics company, crunching data to enhance patient care and accelerate cancer research. Its customers are patients, physicians, life sciences companies and researchers. It raised $175 million in January In a Series C round led by Roche.
An example on the fintech side is LendUp, which offers an alternative to payday loans and credit card debt and is aimed at consumers with little or no credit. It crunches data from Fair Credit Reporting Act compliant sources including public records, specialty credit bureaus and bank statements, then feeds that information into a proprietary algorithm to assess creditworthiness and offer borrowers better rates. In January, it raised $100 million in debt from Victory Park Capital and $50 million in equity in a deal lead by Data Collective, Susa Ventures and Google Ventures.
On the enterprise side, Domo centralizes, normalizes and visualizes data. It draws on a range of sources to offer a real-time overview of all that's happening in a business. The platform combines information from more than 300 sources, such as Customer Relationship Management platform Salesforce, expense management system Concur and social media accounts on Facebook. The company closed a $131 million funding round in March, giving it a valuation of $2.166 billion. The lead investor was BlackRock.