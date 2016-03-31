Do weak trading revenues mean a weak economy?

Credit Suisse reported Thursday that it expects bank trading revenues for the first quarter to plunge 26 percent on average, and while market watchers worry over what this implies for the U.S. economy, one expert considers bank woes are limited to the sector.

Chris Thornberg of Beacon Economics told CNBC's "Closing Bell" that "what's happening with these banks is more about the markets than the real economy." The firm's founding partner added that "the real economy is doing fine."

Meanwhile, the Financials sector is down 6 percent quarter to date, it's the sector's worse quarter since the financial crisis when it lost 29.49 percent the first quarter of 2009.

