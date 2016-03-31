Is this the city of the future?   

Today, more than half of our planet's population live in urban areas, with millions of people migrating from the countryside to towns and cities in search of prosperity to a point where the world's urban population has rocketed from 746 million in 1950 to 3.9 billion in 2014, according to the United Nations.
As urban populations balloon, the strain on cities – many of them hundreds of years old – increases, with everything from transport to living space, healthcare and security put under pressure.