Is this the city of the future?   

"The residents can… control their lighting, their heating, ventilation, air conditioning usage, all within a single panel," Thorpe said.

"Moreover, they can track the actual consumption of energy that they individually are consuming, compare that to the use of their neighbours and this helps, really, greatly increase efficiency," he added.

The importance of technology is crucial, according to renowned British architect Norman Foster.

"In many ways technology has been a constant throughout civilization," Foster told Sustainable Energy.

"It's always been maximizing the materials to transform the climate and create a more comfortable environment in an age before cheap energy," he said.

"We have to relearn those traditional lessons and apply that with the technology of our time. You have to look at all the elements within the building – the materials, the way in which it responds to climate – to reduce the amount of energy and ideally move to buildings which harvest energy."