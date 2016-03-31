Should you worry about market volatility?

As the start of the second quarter nears, analysts have begun to classify market woes as either concerns or buying opportunities, but according to this strategist there's no need to panic.

Periods of intense volatility have been lasting three to four weeks for the past 15 months, and if the second quarter brings volatility such as the global sell-off at the beginning of the year, investors shouldn't jump the gun, according to Zachary Karabell, head of global strategy at Envestnet.

"Unless we find any fundamental deterioration, whether it's earnings, global macro, China, we're kind of in the market we've been in until otherwise notified," he said Thursday on "Power Lunch."

According to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, S&P 500 earnings are projected to drop nearly 7 percent year over year.



In contrast, Matthew Roddy, vice president and portfolio manager at Rockland Trust, thinks that earnings may beat analyst expectations in the next quarter.