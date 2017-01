In a statement announcing the decision, S&P forecast China's economic growth would remain at or above six percent annually over the next three years — marginally below the 6.5 percent growth targeted in China's latest five-year plan.



The agency said government and corporate leverage ratios in mainland China would likely deteriorate and the investment rate, at above 40 percent of gross domestic product, could well be unsustainable. This is as the Chinese government seeks to support the economy through credit-financed investment.

"These expected trends could weaken the Chinese economy's resilience to shocks, limit the government's policy options and increase the likelihood of a sharper decline in trend growth rate," S&P said in the statement.

The agency added that China's average income was lower than similarly rated countries and while the government and financial industry was less transparent with a more restricted flow of information.