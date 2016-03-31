    Marijuana

    Whoopi Goldberg launches pot products for women

    Hollywood star Whoopi Goldberg is getting into the pot business, launching a line of female-focused cannabis products aimed at relieving menstrual pain.

    The actor and comedian announced Wednesday she would be joining forces with Maya Elisabeth, the founder of a California-based medical pot company Om Edibles.


    Their new venture, Whoopi & Maya, is set to sell products including cannabis-infused bath soaks and body balms, which are said to relieve aches, stress and anxiety, as well as herbal tinctures a pain relieving method that the site suggests has been used by the British royalty.

    "Even Queen Victoria found relief once a month with her favorite THC infused tincture," the Whoopi & Maya website says, referring to the psychoactive chemical compound found in cannabis.

    It's Goldberg's first foray into the legal U.S. weed market, which saw sales jump 17 percent year-on-year to $5.4 billion in 2015, according to ArcView Group.

    It comes nearly two years after Goldberg wrote a piece for The Cannabist, espousing her love for her marijuana vaporizer pen for helping rid her of glaucoma-induced headaches.

    Goldberg then considered extending the pain-relieving effects on glaucoma to period pain, according to an interview with Vanity Fair published online on Wednesday. After finding out that no one was yet marketing marijuana for menstrual cramps, she got in touch with Elisabeth's company.

    "I have grown granddaughters who have severe cramps, so I said this is what I want to work on," Goldberg told the magazine, explaining tha she also wanted to create products that wouldn't necessarily get you high.

    "For me, I feel like if you don't want to get high high, this is a product specifically just to get rid of discomfort," she told Vanity Fair. "Smoking a joint is fine, but most people can't smoke a joint and go to work."

    "You can put the rub on your lower stomach and lower back at work, and then when you let home you can get in the tub for a soak or make tea, and it allows you to continue to work throughout the day," Goldberg said.

    Whoopi and Maya products, which start selling next month, according to Vanity Fair, will only be available in California.

    You can read the full Vanity Fair article here.

