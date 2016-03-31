Whoopi Goldberg launches pot products for women

Their new venture, Whoopi & Maya, is set to sell products including cannabis-infused bath soaks and body balms, which are said to relieve aches, stress and anxiety, as well as herbal tinctures — a pain relieving method that the site suggests has been used by the British royalty.



"Even Queen Victoria found relief once a month with her favorite THC infused tincture," the Whoopi & Maya website says, referring to the psychoactive chemical compound found in cannabis.



It's Goldberg's first foray into the legal U.S. weed market, which saw sales jump 17 percent year-on-year to $5.4 billion in 2015, according to ArcView Group.



It comes nearly two years after Goldberg wrote a piece for The Cannabist, espousing her love for her marijuana vaporizer pen for helping rid her of glaucoma-induced headaches.

Goldberg then considered extending the pain-relieving effects on glaucoma to period pain, according to an interview with Vanity Fair published online on Wednesday. After finding out that no one was yet marketing marijuana for menstrual cramps, she got in touch with Elisabeth's company.

