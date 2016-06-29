Morgan Stanley, which can proceed with capital redistributions despite the Fed's decision to require it to resubmit a capital plan, increased its dividend to 20 cents a share from 15 cents a share and announced a $3.5-billion stock buyback.



Huntington Bancshares announced a dividend increase to 8 cents a share from 7 cents a share.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch increased its dividend by 50 percent, to $0.075 per share, and authorized a $5 billion stock buyback.

PNC Financial Services increased its dividend by 4 cents, to 55 cents a share, and announced a share repurchase program of $2 billion.

JPMorgan Chase announced a buyback plan for $10.6 billion in stock and will continue its current common stock dividend of 48 cents a share.

Citigroup announced that it will buy back $8.6 billion in stock and will increase its dividend to 16 cents a share.

Fifth Third will increase its quarterly stock dividend to 14 cents a share in the fourth quarter and will make share repurchases of up to $660 million, the bank said.

Wells Fargo did not change plans; but the bank will make a 38 cent dividend, as previously stated.

Northern Trust will increase its dividend to 38 cents a share from 36 cents a share and plans a share repurchase of up to $275 million.

BNY Mellon will repurchase $2.7 billion in common stock and raised its dividend to 19 cents a share from 17 cents a share.

KeyCorp will buy up to $350 million in common shares back, and increased its dividend to $0.095 per share.

American Express boosted its dividend to 32 cents a share and will buy back $3.3 billion in common shares.

SunTrust will increase its dividend to 26 cents a share from 24 cents a share and will repurchase $960 million in stock.

Comerica said in a statement its board will consider increasing its dividend to 23 cents a share, marking a 4.5 percent increase. The bank also said it plans $440 million in repurchases.

Ally Financial is looking to repurchase up to $700 million in common stock and to declare an 8 cent dividend.

Capital One said in a statement it expects to maintain a 40 cent dividend and said it will repurchase $2.5 billion in stock.

State Street will repurchase up to $1.4 billion of its common stock and plans to increase its dividend to 38 cents a share from 34 cents a share.

Discover Financial aims to repurchase up to $1.95 billion in stock and said it wants to increase its dividend to 30 cents a share from 28 cents a share.

BB&T aims to increase its quarterly dividend to 30 cents a share. The plan also includes share buybacks of up to $640 million starting in the third quarter of 2016.