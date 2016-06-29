Kaiser's poll found that while most Americans knew Zika was connected to birth defects, just 13 percent knew that the virus is associated with muscle weakening and paralysis in adults.
And slightly less than half of the respondents, 49 percent, knew that people could become infected with the virus through sexual intercourse with an infected person.
While about half of respondents said they were comfortable traveling to places in the United States that have been affected by the virus, Kaiser's survey found that about 4 in 10 respondents said they were "not at all comfortable" traveling to places outside of the country that have been affected by Zika.
Most countries in Central and South America have reported active cases of Zika transmission, among them the U.S.' southern neighbor, Mexico, and Brazil, which is hosting the Olympics in Rio in August.
Just 8 percent of Americans said they were "very comfortable" about traveling to another country that has been affected by Zika, and 24 percent said they were "somewhat comfortable" with that idea.
Correction: The Rio Olympics are in August. An earlier version misstated the month.