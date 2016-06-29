It also comes as Republicans who control Congress and the Democratic opposition have engaged in finger-pointing over who is to blame for the failure so far to approve $1.1 billion in Zika-related funding. That money would supplement more than $500 million in Ebola-related funds that the White House had shifted to the Zika fight.

Democrats in the Senate opposed the addition of several items they saw as "poison pills" to the funding request, including a provision that restricts the use of $95 million worth of federal grants to provide services such as birth control to women in Puerto Rico threatened by the virus. Planned Parenthood would have been blocked from getting those grants.

Democrats in Congress who voted against the funding measure had also objected as well as to a temporary lifting of the Clean Water Act to permit requirements on pesticide spraying for municipalities and other large-scale users. They also were unhappy with the fact that Republican senators had dropped a provision from the House of Representatives that would have restricted the display of the Confederate flag at federal veterans' cemeteries.



Kaiser's poll found that 65 percent of respondents favored helping women in areas in the U.S. with Zika virus outbreaks to access reproductive health services, which could include abortion, family planning and contraception.

But just 46 percent of Republicans surveyed expressed support for the idea of connecting women to reproductive services.

Nearly 500 pregnant women in the U.S. and its territories have shown evidence of Zika virus infection.