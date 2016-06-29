Sorry, but this new Apple patent could stop you from Snapchatting at concerts

Apple has been granted a patent for technology that could disable video recording at concerts.

Patently Apple, a blog that covers Apple's intellectual property news, reported that the tech giant won a slate of new patents related to infrared technology.

In its patent documents, Apple said that the an infrared receiver would allow a device to decode data about an image that a traditional camera cannot. This could be useful in a museum, allowing visitors to learn more about objects in an exhibit, Apple suggested.

The company also said that an infrared emitter could be placed in areas where "picture or video capture is prohibited, and the emitter can generate infrared signals with encoded data that includes commands to disable the recording functions of devices."