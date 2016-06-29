    ×

    Tech

    Sorry, but this new Apple patent could stop you from Snapchatting at concerts

    Iphone on selfie stick filming
    Noam Galai | WireImage | Getty Images

    Apple has been granted a patent for technology that could disable video recording at concerts.

    Patently Apple, a blog that covers Apple's intellectual property news, reported that the tech giant won a slate of new patents related to infrared technology.

    In its patent documents, Apple said that the an infrared receiver would allow a device to decode data about an image that a traditional camera cannot. This could be useful in a museum, allowing visitors to learn more about objects in an exhibit, Apple suggested.

    The company also said that an infrared emitter could be placed in areas where "picture or video capture is prohibited, and the emitter can generate infrared signals with encoded data that includes commands to disable the recording functions of devices."

    The patent comes after entertainers have taken a stand on fan filming at concerts. Now, attendees of Alicia Keys concerts have to place their phones in a case that locks while they are in the phone-free zone.

    In May, Adele paused in the middle of a show to tell a fan that they could "enjoy it in real life, rather than through your camera."

    Read the full report on Patently Apple.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    AAPL
    ---