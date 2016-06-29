The study, conducted by Nationwide Retirement Institute (click here to download), shows that 30 percent of people already retired are receiving a benefit that's less than they expected. This is up from 22 percent in 2015.

Roughly 900 people age 50 or older were surveyed for the study and separated into three categories: future retirees (planning to retire within 10 years), recent retirees (under 10 years into retirement) and 10-plus retirees (retired for 10 years or more).

Of the future retirees, 86 percent failed to accurately identify the factors that go into determining the amount of your Social Security benefits.

One of the biggest misconceptions that financial advisors routinely see deals with age.

"We see a lot of people who think that because age 62 is when they can start taking Social Security, they should," said Robert Seiler, a financial advisor and vice president of ASC Financial Group. "We call it the 'land-grab mentality' — it's there, you can take it, so you do."