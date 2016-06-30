What you need to know about Social Security and divorce Thursday, 30 Jun 2016 | 8:20 AM ET | 01:08

You and your ex have gone your separate ways, but your Social Security benefits may still be very much tied together.

Even if you are divorced, you may be entitled to up to half of your ex-spouse's full Social Security benefit if it is higher than your own.

That's right — half! What difference could it make if you received half of your ex's benefit?

"It can make a huge impact," said financial advisor Stacy Francis, president and CEO of Francis Financial and also a certified divorce financial analyst.

