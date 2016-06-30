UK may need more stimulus by summer, says Bank of England

Further stimulus measures may soon be needed for the U.K. following the country's vote to leave the European Union, Bank of England Governor Mark Carney warned Thursday.

He forecast a "material slowing" in economic growth as a result of last week's referendum, whose outcome stunned financial markets.

"The economic outlook has deteriorated and some monetary policy easing will likely be required over the summer," Carney said in a speech at the Bank of England in London.

The bank's Monetary Policy Committee will make an initial assessment of the situation on July 14, before publishing updated growth and inflation forecasts in its August "Inflation report."

"In August, we will also discuss further the range of instruments at our disposal," Carney said, laying the groundwork for possible policy changes.