The disparities were even bigger when Castlight looked at the costs of c-sections.

Los Angeles had the top price observed for c-sections: $42,530.

The lowest price for a c-section was seen in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where it cost $4,419 — nearly 10 times less than L.A.

For average prices for c-sections, Sacramento again had the most expensive average price, at $27,067. San Francisco again held second place, with an average of $21,799.

Orlando, Florida, had an average c-section price of $12,232, putting it in the middle of the pack for the cities examined.

The lowest average price was in Pittsburgh, at $6,891 — which was four times less than Sacramento's average.

While c-sections tend to be more expensive than vaginal deliveries, Castlight found that the average c-section in Cleveland, which cost $8,772, was less expensive than what routine vaginal deliveries cost in 17 of the 30 cities looked at.