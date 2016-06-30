Europe stocks close higher on dovish Carney speech; oil weighs

After trading in a tight range for much of the session, bourses rose higher before the close as Carney spoke at the Bank of England in London. At the hastily scheduled speech, he said that the bank could deploy further stimulus this summer and had a wide range of tools available.

"The economic outlook has deteriorated and some monetary policy easing with likely be required over the summer," Carney said in a speech at the Bank of England in London.



The FTSE 100 closed higher by 2.3 percent provisionally with the Euro Stoxx 600 closing up 1 percent. This came as sterling sank lower as the likelihood of more liquidity weighed on the U.K. currency which has been hit hard in the wake of the Brexit vote.

"Well if Mr Carney was vociferous in warning about economic risks before the referendum, he has nailed his colors to the post with this speech," Marc Ostwald, a strategist at ADM Investor Services International Limited, said in a note.