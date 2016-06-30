Google unlikely to have to move jobs and offices after Brexit: Eric Schmidt

Google is unlikely to change any of its operations in Europe as a result of Britain's decision to leave the European Union (EU), Eric Schmidt, executive chairman of parent company Alphabet said on Thursday.

Last week, Brits voted in referendum to leave the EU, sending financial markets into turmoil and sparking a political crisis in the U.K.

There are many concerns over what this might mean for many of the EU laws that the U.K. is signed up for and companies are uncertain about what the future holds. Britain has yet to invoke Article 50 - the legal process that will lead to its exit from the EU.