Oracle ordered to pay HP $3 billion in Itanium case

A California jury ordered Oracle to pay Hewlett-Packard Enterprise $3 billion in damages in a case over HP's Itanium servers, an Oracle spokeswoman said on Thursday.

Oracle said it would appeal the verdict.

The Itaniuum processor is made by Intel.

Oracle decided to stop developing software for use with HP's Itanium-based servers in 2011, saying that Intel made it clear that the chip was nearing the end of its life and was shifting its focus to its x86 microprocessor.

But HP said it had an agreement with Oracle that support for Itanium would continue, without which the equipment using the chip would become obsolete.