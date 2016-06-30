There's a new gold rush in California as investors prep for pot legalization vote

Pot speculators are hoping to capitalize on a new gold rush in California.

This week the state approved a measure for the November ballot that lets voters decide on whether to legalize recreational marijuana use.

"The rush is on for sure," said Troy Dayton, CEO of ArcView Group, a cannabis investment and research firm based in Oakland, California.

Industry experts said there's been increased investor interest and activity to fund indoor and outdoor cultivation, testing laboratories, infused product manufacturers, as well as licensed marijuana shops. Moreover, they are seeing more out-of-state interest given the huge size of the Golden State's market and the likelihood that voters will pass legalized recreational weed use.