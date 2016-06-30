Trump eavesdropped on phone lines at Mar-a-Lago: Report

Donald Trump eavesdropped on phone calls around a decade ago at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, sources told Buzzfeed News.

Trump's spokeswoman Hope Hicks told Buzzfeed News the allegations are "totally and completely untrue."

Four former employees familiar with the resort's phone system told Buzzfeed News that Trump — the presumptive GOP presidential nominee and real estate tycoon — listened in on phone calls between staff, and between staff and guests, during the middle of the 2000s.

According to Buzzfeed News, six former workers reported that Trump had a telephone console installed in his bedroom that was connected to every phone extension in Mar-a-Lago.

However, two other sources told Buzzfeed News that the console in Trump's private residence only made it easier to call other rooms and that Trump either did not or would not listen in on phone calls.

