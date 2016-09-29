Those "power poses" you've been advised to strike to boost your confidence before a job interview or other high pressure situations may not be so powerful after all.

Dana Carney — one of the authors of an attention-getting 2010 study that found people who spread their limbs and arranged their bodies to occupy more space actually felt more powerful on a hormonal level after a couple of minutes — now says she does not believe that "power pose" effects are real.

"Reasonable and respected people may disagree with my opinion, but as new evidence came in, I merely updated my beliefs," Carney, an associate professor at the University of California, Berkeley, told TODAY in an email.

More from Today.com:

Bored or problem solving? The No. 1 body language mistake wemake

4 body language mistakes successful people never make

Love lessons: Understanding personality types for a happier relationship

She advised against doing more research on the topic, "which I now think is a waste of time and resources," Carney wrote in a letter she recently posted on her website.