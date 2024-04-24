Ivy League stress expert: This 'underrated' skill can help you beat burnout and be happier at work–here's how

Stress at work is inevitable — but embracing it can help you become stronger, smarter and happier, according to one Ivy League expert.

In her new book, "Burnout Immunity," Kandi Wiens, director of the University of Pennsylvania's Master's in Medical Education program, breaks down the science of chronic stress and resilience.

According to Wiens, the "most underrated" skill successful people use to stave off burnout is shifting their stress response from "fight-or-flight" to "challenge."

You're probably familiar with fight-or-flight, the stress response that can happen when you encounter a perceived threat. In fight-or-flight, your body goes on high alert, releasing hormones like adrenaline and cortisol. Your blood vessels constrict, and inflammation increases to prepare for potential injuries.

It's a helpful response when your life is at risk, but far less so when the "threat" is a tight deadline or micromanaging boss, Wiens tells CNBC Make It.

Our bodies, she explains, often have difficulty differentiating between actual and perceived threats, which can result in a perpetual state of anxiety or overreaction.

What sets high achievers apart from everyone else, Wiens says, is that they treat stressful situations as challenges that can be overcome instead of defaulting to fight-or-flight mode. Wiens discovered this correlation by studying people thriving in high-stress environments, including business executives and police chiefs.

Practicing this alternative response can boost your resilience in the face of stress and, in turn, lead to better health, emotional well-being and productivity at work – even during periods of high stress, Wiens discovered.