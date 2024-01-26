Anxious about layoffs? A simple strategy can help you cope, says mental health pro: 'It takes less than 5 minutes'

It's been another brutal week for layoffs across various industries as dozens of big-name companies and media properties announce job cuts.

If you're reading the headlines and wondering if you might be next, you're not alone. Eighty-five percent of Americans are worried they'll lose their jobs in 2024, according to a recent MyPerfectResume survey of nearly 2,000 people.

Confronting your feelings is the best way to proceed, says Christopher Hansen, a licensed professional counselor with Thriveworks in San Antonio, Texas.

"I've noticed the anxiety for people that survive mass layoffs is almost as bad as the anxiety people who lost their jobs feel, because they're stuck in purgatory, wondering if they're next on the chopping block," says Hansen. "That generates a lot of angst and anxiety."

The ambiguous, uncertain threat can be the most difficult part to cope with. There's a simple strategy you can use to cope, though, according to Hansen — and even better, he adds, "it takes less than five minutes."