This is the No. 1 communication mistake couples make—and how to avoid it

Marriage psychologists, divorce lawyers, and therapists all say that struggling romantic relationships have one thing in common: bad communication.

On a recent episode of the podcast "Ten Percent Happier," host Dan Harris interviewed Charles Duhigg, a journalist and author of the new book "Supercommunicators: How to Unlock the Secret Language of Connection" about why people have such a hard time understanding each other during conversations.

In all discussions we are supposed to do two things, Duhigg told Harris:

Pay attention to what the other person is trying to talk about. Meet them where they are at or ask them to meet us where we're at.

The reasons couples fail to do this is because they aren't picking up on what the other person is actually trying to communicate, Duhigg says.

"Two people will be in the same discussion and be having different kinds of conversations," he says.

And because they are not on the same page, their responses to one another are at best irrelevant and at worst frustrating.