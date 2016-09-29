Ferrari's new $2.2 million super car is already sold out

The good news for Ferrari lovers: The luxury automaker just unveiled its new open-topped super car.

The bad news: It's $2.2 million. And it's already sold out.

Ferrari on Thursday unveiled the convertible version its LaFerrari at the Paris Motor Show. It's called LaFerrari Aperta, which means "open" in Italian. It's got all the wonders of the LaFerrari — including a hybrid 950 horsepower V-12 engine that's derived from the company's Formula One cars.

It does zero to 60 miles per hour in less than three seconds and tops out at more than 200 miles an hour. And it's got the same curvaceous, snarling looks of the LaFerrari. But this one comes with your choice: a removable carbon-fiber top or soft cover.

Ferrari will only be making 209 of these cars, and it will be keeping nine. That left only 200 for sale. But as the company had three times as many interested buyers as it had Apertas to sell, every one of those cars was sold out ahead of Thursday's launch.

The Aperta is part of Ferrari's strategy as a public company of expanding sales while keeping its brand exclusive. While the company's California T models sell for closer to $200,000, it continues to produce limited-edition, hyper-priced super cars that build the brand's halo.

The LaFerrari sold for roughly $1.5 million in 2014, but that model is now being auctioned off more than $5 million.That means whoever was lucky enough to pay $2.2 million for an Aperta has probably already made a profit.