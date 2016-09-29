VISIT CNBC.COM

Meet the New York City couple who will unpack your stuff when you move

Unpackd co-founders John-Morgan Bush and Lauren Bush pose in one of their client¹s finished rooms.
Pay this couple to unpack your home   

It all began at a housewarming party.

Lauren and John-Morgan Bush had recently moved back to New York City and were hosting some friends when inspiration struck.

"All of our friends kept commenting that we moved in and everything was put together so fast," said Lauren. "And I joked and said, 'Well we're going to create a business where we come into your home, we unpack you right after moving and style your home,' and nobody laughed."

That was the moment when the couple realized they might be onto something.

So Lauren and John-Morgan, both 30, came up with a name and created a website for their new company: Unpackd. The brand new company, which is nearly two months old, aims to help clients settle into their room or home as efficiently as possible, but also to create a space that expresses their specific style.

"People's things tell a story," said John-Morgan. "And it's really interesting because when you see their things, you start to see a person's personality come through, and I think we're pretty good about reading that."

Unpackd's services range from $200 for a single room to $1,000 for an entire penthouse.

This pre-set tiered pricing structure was crucial for Lauren and John-Morgan because they wanted to make their services accessible to a broad clientele.

"It's not just a luxury, right? It's for everyone, and that was important," said Lauren.


Although Unpackd is still very new, people are taking notice. Lauren and John-Morgan have already worked with two clients and have their third client lined up.

Moreover, New York City-area brokerage houses such as Douglas Elliman, Compass, and Bohemia Realty reached out to the couple asking to share Unpackd's promotional materials with potential buyers and renters.

"People keep reaching out and inquiring, so we're really excited about where it could go," she said.

The couple has also received several resumes from people looking to join the Unpackd team.

However, Lauren, who works as the chief operating officer of a political organization, and John-Morgan, who's currently a lecturer at the University of Massachusetts, haven't quit their day jobs just yet.

While they don't have formal plans to expand their business, Lauren said that's something they'd be "thrilled" to accomplish.

"We've had people contact us and say, 'Are you coming to D.C. next? Are you coming to San Francisco next?'" she said. "We would love that."

Their advice for other aspiring entrepreneurs: Go for it.

"We live in a global economy now where you can create that website yourself, you can push out those advertisements on Facebook and social media, you can connect with your friends and build a community," said John-Morgan. "So if you have a good idea, it's never been a better time to do it.


