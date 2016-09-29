Meet the New York City couple who will unpack your stuff when you move

It all began at a housewarming party.

Lauren and John-Morgan Bush had recently moved back to New York City and were hosting some friends when inspiration struck.

"All of our friends kept commenting that we moved in and everything was put together so fast," said Lauren. "And I joked and said, 'Well we're going to create a business where we come into your home, we unpack you right after moving and style your home,' and nobody laughed."

That was the moment when the couple realized they might be onto something.