Couple started a side hustle 'to pay rent and survive'—now their business brings in $2.2 million a month

Tessa Barton and Cole Herrmann launched their photo editing app for two reasons: passion and practicality.

In 2017, the newlyweds were struggling to pay their $2,800-per-month New York rent. They tried a series of side hustles — a denim line, collage kits, writing and selling a book — but none were particularly lucrative, and the products took up too much space in their 250-square-foot studio apartment.

At the time, Herrmann was a full-time software developer. Barton was a freelance photographer and burgeoning influencer. They turned to an idea that used both of their skillsets: making and selling photo filters on Adobe Lightroom.

Over several weeks, the filters gained an audience, prompting the pair to launch their own photo-editing app called Tezza — Barton's nickname since college, she says — in 2018.

Today, Tezza is a lifestyle brand that combines most of the couple's side hustle attempts — selling collage kits, apparel and a recently launched magazine, in addition to its flagship photo and video editing app. The Los Angeles-based company brought in $26.5 million in sales last year, or $2.2 million per month on average, according to documents reviewed by CNBC Make It.

"We started this without the intention of it becoming a business," says Herrmann. "It really started as a passion project, a way for us to hopefully get some extra income to pay rent and survive in New York City."