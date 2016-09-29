New York attorney general is reportedly widening probe into Trump foundation

The New York attorney general's probe of Donald Trump's charitable foundation appears to have expanded based on new findings, Talking Points Memo reported Thursday.

The investigation apparently now includes questions about self-dealing raised last week by a Washington Post report, which said Trump settled legal disputes with Palm Beach, Florida, with money given to the Donald J. Trump Foundation. Self-dealing rules prevent nonprofit leaders from using charity dollars for personal or business use. A lawyer for Palm Beach told Talking Points Memo that the town has given the New York attorney general's office documents it previously provided to the Post.

Attorney General Eric Schneiderman's office revealed the inquiry into Trump's foundation earlier this month, before the Post reporting raised self-dealing questions.

Earlier this week, Trump was asked if he was confident the foundation had not broken any laws, responding that he "hoped so."

The inquiry from the New York attorney general's office comes as Trump and his Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton have attacked each other for alleged self-enrichment from charitable foundations. Heavy media scrutiny of the Clinton Foundation has found scant evidence of the "pay to play" Trump alleges, though the Clinton family has said it will make changes to the foundation to avoid potential conflicts of interest should Hillary Clinton be elected president.

Schneiderman's office declined to comment. Trump's campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

