Top central banker's Clinton donation puts Fed in political crosshairs

Revelations that Federal Reserve Gov. Lael Brainard donated to Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign has created a tough situation for the central bank, at a time when Donald Trump has been accusing the Fed of making policy based on political bias.



A day after Fed Chair Janet Yellen found herself in the hot seat on Capitol Hill over the Brainard donation, Kansas City Fed President Esther George danced around the issue on Thursday in a CNBC interview.

"The law allows for Fed officials to make those kind of donations. There's nothing illegal about that," George told "Squawk Box."

In general, George said: "We're always sensitive to what appearances are, and that's built into our code of conduct and other things."