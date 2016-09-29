    ×

    Fast Money

    Your first move for Thursday, September 29

    Final Trade: FDX, WIFI, TLT, VIAB
    Final Trade: FDX, WIFI & more   

    The "Fast Money" traders gave their final trades of the day.

    Tim Seymour is a buyer of FedEx (FDX).

    Brian Kelly is a seller of iShares Barclays 20+ year Treasury Bonds (TLT).

    Karen Finerman is a buyer of Boingo Wireless (WIFI).

    Guy Adami is a buyer of Viacom (VIAB).

    Trader disclosure: On September 28th, 2016 the following stocks and commodities mentioned or intended to be mentioned on CNBC's "Fast Money" were owned by the "Fast Money" traders:

    Tim Seymour is long APC, AVP, BAC, BBRY, CLF, DO, DVYE, EDC, EWZ, F, FB, FCX, FXI, GM, GOOGL, GE, INTC, LQD,MCD, PG, RACE, RAI, RH, RL, SINA, T, TWTR, VALE, VZ, XOM. short: SPY, XRT; Tim's firm is long ABX, BABA, BIDU, CBD, CLF, EWZ, F, HD, KO, MCD, MPEL, PEP, PF, SAVE, SBUX, SINA, VALE, VIAB, WMT, WEN, X, YHOO, short EWG, HYG, IWM

    Karen Finerman is long AAL, BAC, C, DAL, FB, FL, GOGO, GOOG, GOOGL, JPM, LYV, KORS, KORS calls, KORS puts, M, MA, SEDG, SPY puts, UAL, URI, WIFI long call spreads. Her firm is long ANTM, AAPL, BAC, C, C calls, FB, GOOG, GOOGL, JPM, JPM calls, KORS, LYV, M, MOH, PLCE, SPY puts, URI, WIFI, her firm is short IWM, MDY. Karen Finerman is on the board of GrafTech International.

    Brian Kelly is long Bitcoin, CME, DXJ, GDX, KBE, SLV, TLT, XLF, XLRE XOP, WTI, US Dollar UUP; he is short EUR=, JPY=

    Guy Adami is long CELG, EXAS, GDX, INTC, Guy Adami's wife, Linda Snow, works at Merck.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    TLT
    ---
    FDX
    ---

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...